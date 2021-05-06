A joint effort between local art promotion company the Curio Machine, community exposure app company Draba and the Watauga Arts Council will bring a new art market to downtown Boone just in time for summer.
From June 4-6, the public is encouraged to swing by the King Street Art Collective located at 585 West King St. in Boone to enjoy a diverse selection of arts, crafts, demonstrations and live music by local buskers.
According to Ben Loomis, one of the founders of the Curio Machine, the market is intended to help bring community artisans and creators together while giving their work more exposure to the community.
“We want to put a greater spotlight on the artists that we work with and we want to meet new artists. And we want to create a space where artists can meet each other,” Loomis said. “The whole mission behind the Curio Machine is to help local artists and vendors make more of a living by doing something that they love doing. We’re another platform for art selling and other small, creative goods. So this event is just another way of exercising that mission and creating new spaces and places for artists to do what they do.”
The market will begin during first Friday Art Crawl June 4 and will be set up through Sunday night with live demonstrations celebrating the High Country’s creative culture. Currently, event organizers are looking for local artisans to participate in the craft market.
“We have an amazing arts and creative culture out here,” said Loomis. “We just want to do as much as we can to build a community amongst those people and help them make a living doing what they love.”
A limited number of slots for in-person vending. Individuals interested in participating in the King Street Art Marker can register online at /form.jotform.com/WataugaArts/artist-market-interest-.
To learn more about the King Street Art Market visit, www.facebook.com/events/279023443699892?ref=110.
For more information contact the Watauga Arts Council at (828) 264-1789.
