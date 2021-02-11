BOONE — Watauga Arts Council invites you to visit their latest exhibit at the King Street Art Collective, their gallery and art facility in Downtown Boone. The art show will take place from Feb. 12, through Mar. 7.
In the spirit of the Valentines season, the collection focuses on life, love and connection. They depict these special bonds through a variety of subjects and art forms including oil on canvas, acrylic on paper on panel, mixed media with collage, watercolor, soapstone, limestone, marble, steel, photography and video graphics.
This show puts the spotlight on local artistic couples whose biographies will describe the partners’ connection to their work and each other. Watauga Arts also asked individual Artists to submit work that elicited feelings of love, or represents life, love and connection.
Artists featured in this exhibit include Gary and Ann Thomas-Nemcosky, Michael and Renee Askew, Kevin and Sarah DeSheilds, Cara Hagan and Rob Gelber, Patrick Richardson, Brad Gates, Marion Cloaninger, Lindsay Carroll and Lori Hill.
This exhibit makes for a great date night. In order to encourage people to include art as part or their outings, the gallery will be open until 7 p.m. every Saturday. Musicians should follow our social media pages for information regarding opportunities to perform in the space. We will not have a formal opening reception for this show due to ongoing precautions related to COVID-19.
King Street Art Collective is a project of the Watauga Arts Council. The King Street Art Collective is located at 585 West King Street across from the Jones House and above Doe Ridge Pottery. Visitors can enjoy the exhibit on Thursday’s and Friday’s from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
For more information contact the Arts Council or visit the website www.watauga-arts.org/kingstreetart.html#/.
