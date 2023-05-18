KSM Kids Art Day Flyer.jpg

Kids Art Day comes to the King Street Farmers Market on May 30.

 Photo Submitted

BOONE — King Street Farmers Market, Boone’s weekday connection to farm-fresh produce and more, is partnering with the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum to host Kids Art Day from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 30 at 126 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone.

We will have a free kids art activity for children of all ages. This activity will be taught by BRAHM’s Education Outreach Coordinator, Kayla Rische. Rische will be facilitating a mixed media activity with dried native flowers.

