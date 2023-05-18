BOONE — King Street Farmers Market, Boone’s weekday connection to farm-fresh produce and more, is partnering with the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum to host Kids Art Day from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 30 at 126 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone.
We will have a free kids art activity for children of all ages. This activity will be taught by BRAHM’s Education Outreach Coordinator, Kayla Rische. Rische will be facilitating a mixed media activity with dried native flowers.
Western Youth Network will also be at the market, and will provide information about their various mentoring, after school and summer camp programs. We will also offer several other kids activities during this market, including a scavenger hunt, coloring sheets and a fun veggie-printing craft.
We’re excited to have some special guests joining us. Carolina Monger, a food truck based out of Boone, will be onsite selling farm-to-table food. Local musician Jeremy Ferrell will play live family friendly music. Our regular vendors will be at the market selling local produce, meat and dairy products, baked goods, craft items, soap and more.
We hope to see you at the market with us for Kids Art Day with the Blowing Rock Museum of Art and History on May 30.
