BOONE — Fiber artist Susan Sharpe is the featured artist in April at the King St. Arts Collective, a community gallery sponsored by the Watauga Arts Council located at 585 W. King St in downtown Boone.
Sharpe has worked in the High Country as an artist and art educator for more than 40 years, and is currently teaching weaving classes at the Western Watauga Community Center.
Her work features a variety of fiber processes, including handmade paper, art quilts, and woven and non-woven tapestries. Using plant and animal fibers and natural dyes and pigments, Sharpe creates landscape imagery that evokes a strong mood and stimulates all the senses. Her figurative works suggest a harmonious relationship to nature.
Sharpe is the owner of Redwing Studio and offers workshops for artists of all ages in drawing and design, as well as fiber and fabric processes.
Sharpe’s exhibit runs through Sunday, April 24, and visitors can meet the artist and see floor loom weaving demonstrated. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.
For more information on the artist go to www.SusanSharpeArt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.