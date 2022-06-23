WEST JEFFERSON — Join the West Jefferson Community Partnership as the Summer Concert Series continues with the soulful sounds and American Roots music of the King Bees Friday, June 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the Backstreet Park.
The 2022 Summer Concert Series is in its 11th year of providing music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. All concerts are free and open to the public. In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Farmers Market.
The King Bees, Rob “Hound Dog” Baskerville and Penny “Queen Bee” Zamagni, call the mountains of North Carolina home but travel the world with their Blues and American Roots music. This year marks the 34th anniversary of the band during which time they performed in Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Stockholm, London and other capitals of the world. Their love of American Roots music has carried them to shows in Mississippi juke joints as well as to several performances at Lincoln Center.
“The Bees” have toured and recorded with Carey Bell, Jerry McCain, Nappy Brown and many other lions and legends. They collaborated with Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame member Bo Diddley and were featured on The B.B. King Birthday Tour. Baskerville and Zamagni have also shared the bill with Dr. John, Buddy Guy, James Brown, Leon Russell and a host of other legends.
Known for their professionalism and exuberant performances, the King Bees take the stage and touch hearts and mightily move spirits.
Christmas in July is the individual sponsor for the King Bees’ concert July 23 with sound provided for all Concert Series by the West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority.
WJCP is an organization made up of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson. It meets at the Chamber’s Venue the fourth Friday of every month at 8:30 a.m. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend. Participating organizations include Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Government, Ashe County Public Library, Friends of the Library, Christmas in July Festival, Farmer’s Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Imagination Ashe, Keep Ashe Beautiful, New River Conservancy, Partnership of Ashe, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, North Carolina Extension service, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson Business Association, West Jefferson Lions Club, West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority and individual and business community members. The West Jefferson Community Partnership is committed to protecting our resources and to preserving and enriching the spirit, cultural, community and family life of our town.
Enjoy a Backstreet Park concert every Friday in July and August. For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit visitwestjefferson.org.
