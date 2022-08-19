ELK KNOB — The Art Trail at Elk Knob features a new stand for painting Kindness Stones to place along the trail — or to keep — after a rock painting event on Friday, Aug. 12.
The Elk Knob State Park team was dedicated to the task of filling the edges of the walkway on the Art Trail with Kindness Stones.
Kindness Stones are rocks that are painted with a colorful, positive image or phrases, that is typically seen along trails to brighten a hikers day. The intention for a Kindness Stone is to brighten the day of the hiker, and to have them take the stone to a new location to potentially bring joy to another person. The stones are one of the only items that a person can take home from the state park.
The Art Trail was created a little more than decade ago by a former park ranger. According to Belleville, the ranger was going through the trail, cutting down trees that were potential hazards when she came up with an idea. She cut the trees waist-high, then took a chunk of bark and sent it to art students at Appalachian State University. The students returned prints to that park that are nailed back into the waist high trees. Later, there was another project where the art students created tiles that are pressed with leaves from the park.
The Art Trail is a flat walk that is roughly 1 mile long, making it a family attraction. People of all ages bring their family, friends and pets to stroll through the trail admiring both the natural beauty and the handmade works of art. Art pieces are speckled throughout, and now at the entrance of the walk is a stand for hikers to create Kindness Stones to help decorate the path.
The idea to paint Kindness Stones was brought to life by seasonal employee, Christine Haines. Haines was working the 4th of July event at the park answering questions when she found two Kindness Stones along a trail, most likely placed there by a park visitor. Haines noticed two young boys and explained to them what a Kindness Stone was, and then sent them on an impromptu hunt for the stones with the promise of being able to take the stones home.
“I saw how excited they were. Somebody had come and left some kindness for them. We thought that might be a fun idea to put them around the park for people,” Haines said.
Before working at Elk Knob State Park, Haines was an art teacher in New Jersey.
The park staff loved the idea of painting Kindness Stones, some painted stones on a rainy day together when park attendance was low.
In order to adapt to the nature of a fast paced hiker, the booth on the outside of the Art Trail features an assortment of mediums and tools to decorate the stone, as well as pre-primed stones to paint on. Mediums available include paints and permanent marker. There are tools such as paint brushes, dotting tools, and even tooth brushes for splatter painting.
