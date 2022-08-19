ELK KNOB — The Art Trail at Elk Knob features a new stand for painting Kindness Stones to place along the trail — or to keep — after a rock painting event on Friday, Aug. 12.

Example Kindness Stones that Elk Knob staff painted on a rainy day.

The Elk Knob State Park team was dedicated to the task of filling the edges of the walkway on the Art Trail with Kindness Stones.

An original print copy of the art work found on the Art Trail created by a student at Appalachian University.
A Kindness Stone painted by park staff.
Christine Haines demonstrating how to use a tooth brush to get make stars on a stone.

