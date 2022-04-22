BOONE – The Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is hosting a kickball tournament from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at the Watauga Community Recreation Center to raise money for shelter activities.
“Kick for a Cause” will consist of games of six innings or 45 minutes, with a bracket schedule being made prior to the event. Prizes will be awarded to the tournament winner and top fundraising team. A food truck and yard games will be present at the event to be enjoyed between games.
Community members are encouraged to attend the event and donate either to the general effort or an individual team to help them meet their fundraising goal.
This is the second annual “Kick for a Cause,” with event organizer and Hospitality House Executive Assistant Caitlyn Brewer sharing that last year’s $2,000 fundraising goal was surpassed when the event raised nearly $4,000. This year, she hopes to raise $5,000 to provide recreational activities to those who utilize the services at Hospitality House.
“The big goal is to raise money so people can just have fun and do things that make them feel good and not have to think about housing, food, showers or whatever it may be, but instead can do something that just brings them joy,” said Brewer. “The outdoors can be a very privileged space, we don’t think a lot about how to make the space more inclusive ... I think the outdoors and being able to laugh and have fun and be silly is such a transformative thing.”
Brewer said that during the pandemic community building has not been a priority for many people, but she feels it is more important now than ever. She hopes to be able to provide bikes, a new playground, board games and transportation to activities to the Hospitality House.
“I talked to one of our clients about how he used to ride horses when he was younger and he said ‘I don’t think I’m ever going to ride a horse again,’ and I thought ‘not in my world,’” said Brewer. “It’s about creating joy and people getting to do things they normally wouldn’t.”
Brewer said that many community organizations have donated prizes and financial support to make this event possible.
“It’s been really cool to see all the support from the community, which has been wonderful,” said Brewer. “Hawksnest Zipline and High Gravity Adventure Park have donated some vouchers and it’s been really cool to see places that also are recreation based get involved in the mission to create access for people.”
For more information about “Kick for a Cause,” visit www.hosphouse.org/kick.
