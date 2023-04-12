WATAUGA — The annual Kick for a Cause kickball tournament is returning for the third consecutive year on Sunday, April 16m from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The events goal is to raise $5,000, which will go to the Hospitality House to fund monthly events for residents at the shelter.
Events could include an outdoor social, bringing a yoga instructor in for the residents or a day where residents will have the opportunity paint said Caitlyn Brewer, former Hospitality House executive assistant and creator of the Kick for a Cause event.
The tournament will take place at the Watauga Community Recreation Center on fields one and two. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Food Monger, a local food truck. Prize baskets from Mass General, Hatchet Coffee and High Gravity Adventure Park will be given out to teams who win the tournament and to the team that raises the most money. The majority of the items in the baskets were donated by community members.
Teams have to be a minimum of eight people with no maximum number of players per team. It is $80 to register the team, or $10 per person. There is no age limit for players.
