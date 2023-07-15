Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet.jpeg

Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet will be performing this Saturday at the Ashe Civic Center.

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Arts Council brings the father-son team, Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet, to the Ashe Civic Center this Saturday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Experience a unique night of music featuring the sounds of hammered dulcimer and clawhammer banjo, blurring the lines of Old-Time, Bluegrass and American Roots music. You can enjoy the show in the intimate atmosphere of Ashe Civic Center with state-of-the-art lighting and sound, comfy seats and concessions.

  

