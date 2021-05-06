BOONE — Throughout the month of May the Jones House Cultural and Community Center will host an art exhibition by veteran artist Robert Moore, also known as “Old Sarge.”
Moore, a 27 year veteran of of the United States Marine Corps and Army National Guard, specializes in in highly detailed illustrations, custom wood products, leatherwork and laser etchings and engravings. However, Moore’s latest exhibition taking place at the Jones House’s Mazie Jones Gallery this month showcases some of his finer, more elaborate pen-and-ink illustration work.
According to Moore, he wanted to exhibit a different style of art to the public, one that would show off the depth and technique used to create his images. Much of his current exhibition features complex black and white ink drawings that showcase local themes such as North Carolina wildlife and the outdoors.
“A lot of the subject matter that’s in here is local,” said Moore. “I want people to appreciate art in a black in white scope, vs. a color scope.”
All of Moore’s works on display at the Jones House will be for sale. Visitors are encouraged to swing by the Jones House Gallery during its hours of operation.
The Jones House Cultural and Community Center is open Monday — Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information regarding gallery hours visit www.joneshouse.org/.
To learn more about the work of “Old Sarge” visit www.old-sarge.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.