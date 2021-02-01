Ashe County Arts Council partners with online streaming service Mandolin and other art organizations to present John McCutcheon live in concert. The Roots and Wings Concert streams on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. John performed at the Ashe Civic Center in 2019. General admission tickets are available at www.ashecountyarts.org.
“In this concert, I’ll do a blend of traditional songs and my own, especially those I’ve written in recognizable traditional forms. I’ll give a shoutout to those groups who continue to celebrate, teach and honor traditional music and those that are shepherding it into our own lives and times. We’ll have a bit of a campfire Q & A after the music, just like we do in person. And, who knows, maybe we might even have a special guest or two,” said McCutcheon.
McCutcheon has been praised by critics and singers around the globe. His thirty recordings have garnered every imaginable honor including seven Grammy nominations. McCutcheon has gained fans all across several genres of music including children’s music, old-time traditional music and folk music.
As an instrumentalist, McCutcheon is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer. He has produced over twenty albums of other artists, from traditional fiddlers to contemporary singer-songwriters to educational and documentary works. His books and instructional materials have introduced budding players to the joys of their own musicality. And his commitment to grassroots political organizations has put him on the frontlines of many issues important to communities and workers.
His apprenticeship to many of the legendary figures of Appalachian music imbedded a love of not only homemade music, but a sense of community and rootedness. The result is music – whether traditional or from his huge catalog of original songs – with the profound mark of place, family and strength.
Tickets for the John McCutcheon live concert are $20 for adults with household and other ticket options. Tickets are available at www.ashecountyarts.org. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
