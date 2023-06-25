WEST JEFFERSON — Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music is thrilled to be the recipient of the 2023 Jane Lonon Legacy Fund Grant.

The 2023 grant cycle attracted a pool of strong and diverse applicants with proposals for a wide variety of arts-related initiatives. After careful consideration, the committee awarded a $2,500 Jane Lonon Legacy Fund Grant to Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Matinee Concert Series. The Matinees will be held at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month from June to October at the Ashe Civic Center.

  

