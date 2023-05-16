WEST JEFFERSON — The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Join acclaimed performer Jim Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. “Take Me Home, the Music of John Denver” starring Jim Curry will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Ashe Civic Center.
After being awarded a full Rotary International scholarship to study music and voice and being selected to sing as the voice of John Denver in the CBS Television Movie “Take Me Home, the John Denver Story,” there was no doubt that Jim Curry would continue to sing the praises and songs of America’s Troubadour – John Denver. As a lifelong fan, Curry dedicated himself to continue John Denver’s legacy of songs and his message of love and caring for our planet to future generations. Since 2002 the combined talents of Jim and his band have brought John’s Music back to thousands upon thousands of people.
Curry also works behind the scenes to preserve Denver’s music. Most notable is Jim’s collaboration with Lee Holdridge in rebuilding and preserving Denver’s original symphony arrangements. Jim Curry was a key performer in the induction of John Denver in the Colorado Music Hall of Fame show. Curry was also the host of the official John Denver Estate show which toured the United States and Australia.
Tickets are available at www.ashecountyarts.org and is reserved seating. The doors at the ACC will open at 6:30 p.m. with concessions that include Parkway Theatre movie popcorn, snacks, wine, beer, water and soda for sale. For more information call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
