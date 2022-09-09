WATAUGA – Poet Jaki Green shared the influences in her life that lead to becoming the N.C. Poet Laureate.
“I was raised in a family of truth tellers, of people who have always been politically, socially, compassionately, conscious about humanity, and equality,” Green said while reflecting on what sparked her interest in poetry.
Green is the third woman and first African American woman to be bestowed with the honor North Carolina Poet Laureate. Storytelling is important to Green for the aspect of a community, and it is something that come naturally to her. Naturally doesn’t mean that it doesn’t involve hard work, however.
The role of North Carolina Poet Laurete is to travel across North Carolina and engage writers and readers of all ages in multiple locations such as schools, libraries and community centers. They must be in communication with the press and are also in charge of writing commemorative poems for historical or culturally important occasions.
According to Green, she was doing this long before becoming N.C. Poet Laureate.
“I’ve been doing all of those tasks far before I was given the title of the poet laureate. I’ve always been an ambassador of the literary arts and, and literacy. I’ve always been on what I would like to say, an advocate of of cultural change as well as political change,” Green explained. “I think right now our culture, our world, our humanity, our collective humanity is in serious trouble. We have serious ecological problems our planet is screaming you know, we’re all in the same boat right now. And I believe that art is one of those powerful bridges that we can all come together and all of our differences and find our commonalities.”
Green has always had a special interest in human service issues. She has worked with organizations that centered around policy change and child issues, as well as organizations that centered around women’s rights and race issues. Her work in writing is intended to be a tool that enlists conversations and thoughts in these concepts without directly attempting to solve these issues.
“When I’m doing my Sister Write retreats and women come from different backgrounds, even different cities and states, they leave as a community. So that’s what I stand for, the possibilities of is how does my work invite a conversation? How does my work become a safe space for people to have conversations, maybe about things that they find difficult to have conversations about?” Green noted. “Maybe you can talk about something all day without naming it. And that’s the power of language. So, I kind of show up a little bit differently, because I do believe that we can save ourselves. There’s nobody coming on a white horse. It’s us. We’re here. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”
Compassionate listening is the key to change within these conversations, Green said. A piece of how Green uses compassionate listening within her work is using her creativity to fill the gap between between otherness or difference in people and the conversations that need to be had in order to grow as a community.
Embracing and understanding what it means to be a Southern person is one of the ways that she has bridged the gap of otherness.
Green has been an activist from a very young age, was active during the early years of the civil rights movement, and has continued to modern day.
“I went to first grade in 1959. I’m in elementary school. I’m graduating from high school in ‘71. We’re at the height of the Civil Rights movement. It’s at the height of the Cambodia occupation, and it is at the height of the Vietnamese war. You know how when you’re in the middle of a turmoil, and it’s normalized, you don’t realize what it is,” Green said. “But now when I look back, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I lived a history now that there are documentaries about.’ There’s not anything that happened during the Civil Rights movement that my family did not experience, except our house was never bombed. But we certainly had people in the neighborhood that had crosses burned on their lawns during this desegregation movement in North Carolina. I’ve been tear gassed, I’ve been to demonstrations in the 1960s as a teenager, in the 1970s as a young adult, and went to all the marches, including the Black Panther marches and the Weatherman and everybody who was fighting for a more peaceful world. If you read my earlier work, you can hear the anger. My early work helped me put the anger in perspective, if that makes sense. So, it’s like grinding a diamond, you’re just grinding and grinding. Activism was the grind, and I’m at a place in my life because I’m older where I’ve decided I can create the peace I want in my own world. I might not be able to give it for everybody, but at least I can create it for myself and those who orbit around me.”
For Green, building the internal containers for her anger is what helped her work through the trauma and be able to create work that doesn’t separate people based on otherness. Anger can be useful, but not if unharnessed, Green said.
Green has experienced major heartbreaks within her life that have not only influenced how she write, but what she writes about. In no particular order, Green has experienced the heartbreak of losing her father at a young age, the loss of her daughter and an illness that took the use of her hands for a while.
“That’s what my writing has availed for. It helps me a great deal, the containers as a woman of color right now in our culture, witnessing and experiencing things that are happening that are very inequitable to many, many kinds of people. You know, anger is legitimate right now,” Green added. “I’m not just talking about race, which is our quality of state instead of disappearing. So to me, you cannot live in the city before I think you can’t live in these spaces. That’s why writing and painting and dancing and music are, what some powerful people will say (is an) outlet. But for me, they’ve always been containers.”
Green will be performing at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum on September 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.