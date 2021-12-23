SUGAR GROVE — Christmas came early at the Western Watauga Community Center when they held their second drive-thru Christmas event on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, the center opted to bring back the event to bring joy to seniors in the community and celebrate the holidays.
Driving around the center, visitors could stop to get a picture with Santa, a gift bag from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and a bag full of supplies and groceries.
According to WWCC Director Cindy Lamb, the center has reopened in a limited capacity — mainly for small events and classes — but a large Christmas event was off the table. With the drive-thru Christmas having been a success a year earlier, it made sense to do it again, Lamb said.
Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman, who was on hand to deliver gifts, said it was important for the WCSO to be a part of the community as well as protect it.
Supporting the event were the Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library, the Caldwell Community College Student Government Association and Revolution Boone. Gifts included fresh fruit donated by Harris Teeter, Christmas candy courtesy of Ingle’s and Wendy’s donated frosty coupons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.