BLOWING ROCK — The High Country is fortunate to have many outdoor live music events here, which pop up once the warmer weather arrives. In Blowing Rock, it is the beautiful, grassy yard at the 12-room Inn At Ragged Gardens and connected Best Cellar restaurant that becomes the weekly meeting place filled with the sounds of live music on Friday afternoons.
The Music On The Lawn concert series at the Inn at Ragged Gardens takes place at 203 Sunset Drive, which is just two blocks from Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock. Best Cellars restaurant sets up an outdoor bar on one of the side yards during the shows, which makes it convenient for all who want to enjoy a drink while listening and dancing to the performing bands. The Music On The Lawn series is also a place to mingle, reconnect with others and to even network a little bit.
The concerts are free and will last throughout the summer until early fall, ending with a show on Oct. 6. The live music, weather permitting, lasts from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Most of the acts that will perform during the series represent the wonderfully music-rich region of Western North Carolina. The 22-concert lineup will feature the soulful sounds of Shelby Rae Moore, the southern groove of the Harris Brothers, The Lucky Strikes, Smokin’ Joe Blues Band featuring Hope Harvey, Continental Divide, Joe Hasty and Centerpiece, Gracious Day, Random Animals, and the always-popular Soul Benefactor.
According to the official event website, www.ragged-gardens.com/music-on-the-lawn, “A cash bar and lawn menu are available. There is no charge for the concerts and we encourage guests to bring a lawn chair and arrive early to secure a spot on the lawn. As much as we love them, please no pets, coolers or outside food and beverage. Each week a private non-profit organization is featured to educate and inform the public about their cause.”
Soul Benefactor was one of the first groups to sign up for the Inn at Ragged Gardens Music on the Lawn concert series more than a decade ago. The group’s drummer and lead singer Dave Brewer remembers those early days and views the ongoing event as a place where the group evolved into the successful rock and soul revue that it is today.
“It’s just a big yard party,” said Brewer. “The lawn there at Best Cellar is such a pleasant spot for the Friday night shows. If you want to listen to the band, you can plop down in front of the stage, or you can make a reservation on the deck and have a great meal and enjoy the band, or if you are more inclined to kick it by the outdoor bar in the side yard and chat with your friends, old and new, you can do that as well. It is an extremely social event, and it is cool to see so many familiar faces there from week to week. But, it is also a tourist draw and that combination makes for a lively crowd. It is a very pleasant spot to spend a Friday afternoon.”
When Soul Benefactor performed during the first years of the Music On The Lawn series, they were a quartet, different than the sextet it has become now, replete with perhaps the best horn section in the region.
Soul Benefactor features Dave Brewer on vocals and drums, Aaron Burleson on keyboards, vocals and guitar, Dustin Hofsess on lead guitar and vocals, Tim Salt on bass, Beaver Robinette on saxophone and Rusty Smith on trumpet.
“If you have seen us play there at the Music In The Lawn over the years, then you have seen Soul Benefactor grow leaps and bounds musically,” said Brewer. “We started the band in 2007 and we were a four-piece group that switched instruments a lot and we were a lot rougher around the edges than what the group eventually became as a unit. Then, the horns became more involved with the band. But, adding horns to the mix didn’t happen overnight as it took a period of years before we found some horn players that were steady and good. We were like, ‘Well, who is playing the horns this week?’ Then, we met Beaver Robinette, our current sax player, at a wedding one day and he was in the band five seconds later. He had just moved back to town after being out of town for a few years, and it was perfect timing. Then he said, ‘Do you mind if I bring my trumpet-playing friend Rusty along?’ It was then that we had some cats on the horns who could blow with some authority.”
Brewer and Soul Benefactor will perform four times during the Music On The Lawn series, and their once-a-month shows allow them to experience three out of the four seasons in beautiful Blowing Rock.
“I love the big June audiences when they are out there and packed to the gills,” said Brewer. “But, during those shows, there is not much room to cut a rug. I really enjoy the crowds in the early fall because then, it finally starts to get dark enough to where folks can cut loose and dance more. We just want to encourage people to dance more all summer long.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
