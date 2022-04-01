BLOWING ROCK – Casting Bread is filling the last weekend of July with fun for all ages with its inaugural Middle Fork Music Fest on July 29 and the 7th Annual Ducky Regatta on July 30.
Friday’s event features performances from 4 to 10 p.m. alongside the Middle Fork of the New River. The lineup includes artists from Watauga County, joined by national and international touring artists from Nashville, Tennessee and Myrtle Beach, SC. Food on Friday night will be free and includes hamburgers and hot dogs grilled to order. Casting Bread asks everyone to fill the pantry Friday night by bringing up to 15 boxes of your favorite cereal.
On Saturday from 10:57 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. community members and all the kids that can fit in a vehicle will enjoy bounce houses, cake walks, ring toss, face painting, music and the 7th Annual Ducky Regatta.
According to Diann Miller, Casting Bread’s Operations Manager, “There really is something for everyone, so bring your family, neighbors and friends!”
Community members can sponsor one or more rubber ducks, then line the banks of the Middle Fork to cheer them on as they compete in qualifying races. Winners of those races earn a chance to compete in the championship race, with the sponsor of the champion duck winning $500.
“We keep pretty good tabs on the ducks between races, and these ducks have been training the entire off-season,” said Casting Bread’s Executive Director Sam Garrett. “As in years past, we have ducks coming in from Europe and South America. It is unclear if the Australian National Duck Racing team will join us this year. When we know, we will let you know.”
Casting Bread accepts shelf-stable items at 194 Aho Road Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at Walmart on Blowing Rock Road through April 6.
Casting Bread will announce the lineup and other event information on Facebook. Visit www.increasefoodsecurity.org or email Sam Garrett at sam@increasefoodsecurity.org for volunteer and sponsorship opportunities.
