CROSSNORE — The inaugural Miss Fraser Fir Pageant took place at Marjorie Williams Academy on Friday, Dec. 2.
Jennifer Beam, clerk for the Town of Newland, organized the pageant. Since this was the first year of the pageant, there were some “bumps,” she said, but overall, it went really well.
“We’ve got a great idea for next year, and hopefully we can get more local businesses involved,” she said. “This year went great for it to be the first year, we had quite a crowd and the talent was really great.”
In total, there were 13 delegates spread out between the categories. Serenity Oaks, 16, from Newland, Kella Clark, 17, from Newland and Tasha Dellinger, 16, from Elk Park, were the contestants for Miss Fraser Fir. Additionally, delegates entered in pre-teen miss, little miss, petite miss and baby miss divisions. Kella Clark was crowned Miss Fraser Fir, Carli Zoellner was crowned Preteen Miss Fraser Fir, Marlee Elliott was crowned Little Miss Fraser Fir, Sadie Daniels was crowned Petite Miss Fraser Fir and Zeta Vess was crowned Baby Miss Fraser Fir.
“I’m hoping to get the town more involved next year,” Beam said. “My goal is for them to be involved, but if not, we’re going to continue on the same path. We’re going to try to have a scholarship for the winner next year and get the Christmas tree growers involved as well.”
Beam also hopes to have the pageant at Heritage Park next year, and is talking with the county about Miss Fraser Fir participating in a tree lighting ceremony outside the park directly after the pageant.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.