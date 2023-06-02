IMG-1347.jpg

The market in Ambrosia Kafeneio.

 Photo by Jordyn Daniels

BOONE — Local Greek restaurant Ambrosia Kafeneio debuted its market pop-up on Memorial Day.

Authentic Greek foods, coffee and other delicacies are available at Ambrosia Kafeneio during their the pop-up market event. The owner of The High Country Greek, Allexia Brewer, opened her newest restaurant Ambrosia Kafenieo five weeks ago in Boone. Brewer is experimenting with a market in her restaurant that sells imported Greek foods including olive oil, olives, cherries and other packaged goods. With the closest Grecian market being in Charlotte, Brewer saw a need.

