Portal comes to Boone

Performers in the upcoming immersive performance, Portal

 Photo Submitted

BOONE — An immersive experience comes to Boone thanks to Ashe County native and producer Stephen Shelley, and the team he is working with.

The experience featuring mystical pop-up press events have been showing up throughout Boone. Strange, silent entities at Busker’s Fest, peculiar question-driven men on the green at App State. Even the Watauga County Farmer’s Market had strange happenings. All of these events related to the Portal Immersive Experience are coming to Boone.

