BOONE — An immersive experience comes to Boone thanks to Ashe County native and producer Stephen Shelley, and the team he is working with.
The experience featuring mystical pop-up press events have been showing up throughout Boone. Strange, silent entities at Busker’s Fest, peculiar question-driven men on the green at App State. Even the Watauga County Farmer’s Market had strange happenings. All of these events related to the Portal Immersive Experience are coming to Boone.
Shrouded in mystery, this event has been coined “an escape room that moves” by producer, director and writer Stephen Shelley. Throughout the journey, there will be moments of performance that help prove that attendees are going in the right direction. Although attendees will experience historical areas in Boone that are familiar to most locals, the change in lighting and ambience highlights a new perspective on the area.
Bryony Perkins, choreographer and performer, said that many people will be appealed to this show “just because it’s not that kind of like fourth wall, stage, audience theater. There’s nothing wrong with that. It can be amazing. But this could appeal to different people for different reasons, or just something fun you can go and do with your mates,” he explained.
All ages are welcome to the show. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and warm clothes. The majority of the experience will take place outside.
The adventure begins on Oct. 14 and continues until Nov. 5. The performance is interactive, and is compared to a scavenger hunt and escape room.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.