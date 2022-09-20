WATAUGA– The Hunger Coalition is hosted it's first cookout in their series of community cookouts on Sept. 15th.
The Hunger Coalition provided plenty of food last Friday for a crowd of people looking to eat, chat and play games. Juan Carlos Rivera, the community outreach coordinator, spent the entirety of the previous night cooking Puerto Rican food with his family for this event.
"At first I was worried that people would not know, but we did some outreach and it has been great." Rivera said in reference to the people funneling through the food line.
Since the coronavirus, the Hunger Coalition has moved to serving community members at their cars, and often members of the team feel disconnected from the community. The lack of interaction with community members who use the resources at the coalition can lead to members not having the means to help people with other resources that they may need.
"We really want to build trust with people, and just let them know that we are here for them. We're here to serve their needs. We don't want people to feel any fear or have any reservations to come here when they need food or medicine or nutrition services." Jenn Bass, the acting executive director of the Hunger Coalition said.
For Bass, and many of the other members of the coalition, the cookout is an informal way to hear the needs of the community that they service.
"We just want to hear whats going on in their world. Maybe they are having transportation issues, maybe they are a client who wishes a part of their service was a little different. It all goes back to seeing what is going on in their world." Bass said.
The Hunger Coalition plans on hosting community cookouts monthly, and as the weather gets colder transitioning these events indoors. Not every week will have the same type of food. This weeks food was a nod to the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.
