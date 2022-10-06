BOONE – The Hunger and Health Coalition celebrated its 40th anniversary on Friday, Sept. 30.
On a typical day in the Hunger and Health Coalition, there isn’t a still moment. Between fulfilling orders and working to better the community, there isn’t a moment of rest. Walking into the building on Sept. 30, although not vastly different, there was a different type of moment when the team enjoyed cake, pizza and a moment shared. If a client came by, cake was shared, as well as their reason for celebrating.
“Being 40 as an organization is a big deal, and I think we’re just so used to putting our head down and just working that we forget to look up sometimes and look at each other and celebrate. If you come in here on any other given day, people are just like zipping by whizzing by. It’s super busy here all the time. So (it’s a time) for us to take a step back and take a breather and just like eat together and have cake together,” Jenn Bass, acting executive director of the Coalition said.
The coalition has been through a lot of changes throughout the years. The building itself has expanded, the way that the organization helps the community has changed, and even the food itself has changed throughout the years.
A notable new addition to the way that the coalition is helping the community is through its nutritional staff. The coalition and staff have strong beliefs about how the food that a person puts in their body can drastically affect mental, physical and emotional health. Additionally, including nutritional services helps advocate for a healthier community.
Maru McClain is a full-time nutritionist on staff at the coalition. Before McClain was full-time, Appalachian students were working to help develop plans for nutrition. Adding McClain, a certified nutritionist, on the team has been a benefit for full-time services.
The key to the group’s success over the years is its consistency, according to Community Outreach Coordinator Juan Carlos Rivera.
“We want this to be almost like a hub where they (community members) can feel safe. They can come here, ask questions, receive health assistance and, if we can’t help, just know we can refer them to somebody else. We have good connections with a lot of organization,” Rivera said.
Hunger and Health Coalition is open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. For more information on the hunger and health coalition visit www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com.
