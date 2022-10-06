DSC_0150.JPG

Jenn Bass and Juan Carlos Rivera posing with its 40th anniversary display.

 Photo by Jordyn Daniels

BOONE – The Hunger and Health Coalition celebrated its 40th anniversary on Friday, Sept. 30.

On a typical day in the Hunger and Health Coalition, there isn’t a still moment. Between fulfilling orders and working to better the community, there isn’t a moment of rest. Walking into the building on Sept. 30, although not vastly different, there was a different type of moment when the team enjoyed cake, pizza and a moment shared. If a client came by, cake was shared, as well as their reason for celebrating.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.