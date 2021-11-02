WINSTON-SALEM – The end of daylight saving time this weekend means cooler weather, shorter days and less sunlight are soon to come. These adjustments can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons, usually starting in the fall and continuing throughout the winter months.
“SAD, commonly known as seasonal depression, can be extra challenging for those who are also experiencing COVID-19 anxiety and/or depression,” said Ruth Benca, M.D., chair of psychiatry at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. “The uncertainty and unpredictability of the pandemic resulted in depression and anxiety for many of us and the decrease in sunlight can potentially lead to increased depression. The disruption of circadian rhythms – due to the end of daylight saving time on Sunday – can further exacerbate depression and suicidal ideation.”
Signs and symptoms of SAD can include feeling sad or unmotivated most of the day, increased appetite and weight gain, low energy, fatigue or oversleeping, lost interest in activities or trouble concentrating, according to Benca.
Tips to Help Reduce Seasonal Depression:
· Getting enough sleep and maintaining a daily routine: aim to wake up and go to bed at the same time each day.
· Light therapy: exposure to a bright light first thing in the morning can sometimes help regulate the circadian rhythm. Going outside for a brisk walk during the daytime for 20 to 30 minutes is another option.
· Proactively plan, rather than react: plan mood boosting activities (within your comfort level of COVID-19 parameters) before depression sets in.
· Get fresh air and exercise or meditate: a simple walk around the neighborhood, exercise, and/or meditation each day can help.
“It’s also important to have a support system and be able to express your feelings to those close to you,” Benca said. “For those who aren’t as vocal about their feelings, journaling is also a good outlet.”
While it’s normal to have some ‘blue days,’ if feelings of depression, fatigue, appetite changes or disrupted sleep patterns are prolonged for days, or if someone is turning to alcohol for symptom relief or experiencing suicidal thoughts, they should seek medical help.
