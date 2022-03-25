BOONE – Horn in the West will celebrate its 70th season this year through specialized performances and exhibits at the Hickory Ridge History Museum.
Horn in the West’s inception took place in 1952 and the production consecutively ran for 68 years. The production did not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. The 70th season will begin on July 1 and end on Aug. 13 with performances on Tuesdays through Sundays at 8 p.m.
The Hickory Ridge History Museum will reopen on April 19 and will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays. The museum looks to depict what life was like for settlers of Western North Carolina from the years 1785 to 1805. The museum prides itself on being an immersive experience for guests with historic cabins and artifacts along with activities.
Operations Manager and Museum Director Marrena Greer shared the ways the nonprofit is celebrating their 70th season and history of Horn in the West as well as the 150th anniversary of Boone’s town inception.
On April 23 there will be a militia muster demonstration which will include period weapons and military drills. In May, there will be a fibers workshop hosted by the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild and a reenactment of the events leading up to the Battle of Alamance. The nonprofit will also recognize Daniel Boone Day on June 11. The opening weekend of the production will coincide with its Independence Day Celebration, and the following weekend New York Times Best Selling author Sharyn McCrumb will be a guest speaker.
Horn in the West will also host a scavenger hunt in downtown Boone July 8 through 10 to help celebrate Boone’s 150th anniversary.
Artistic Director and Choreographer Shauna Godwin shares that there are still several roles to be filled for this season’s production.
“I still have a few roles in the show I’m trying to fill and we really want as much of our cast as possible to be local. People love it, it just has this energy about it that is really hard to put into words, it’s one of those things you have to feel, you don’t ever have to convince anyone that they’re going to love being a part of Horn because it’s just natural,” said Godwin. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s always worth it. We don’t have a curtain, but as soon as the ‘first curtain goes up’ everybody is hooked.”
Cast member Jenny Cole, who plays Widow Howard, and chorus member Luanne Williams shared their passion for the production and “family” they have both established in their time with Horn in the West.
Cole began selling programs at age 14 in 1967 and has participated as a volunteer, staff member and performer since. She shared that she is ready to return to a “normal season.”
“One of the things that people really look forward to is meeting the characters. People come up to me and say ‘look at this picture of you holding me when I was two years old, now I’m driving and I’m off to college,’” said Cole. “The pandemic made a bigger impact than we had ever anticipated, but we’re so ready to be getting back in the full swing of everything, and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Cole also said that over the years there has been some push back over the production’s depiction of indigenous people, but she feels it is important to share all parts of the history. She shared that she believes it is important to show the “true story” and Godwin added that staff members have worked with Cherokee reservation members to keep the portrayal accurate and respectful.
Williams moved to Boone to be closer to family, but knew she wanted to participate in Horn in the West after seeing the production as a tourist several years ago. This is her second year performing and hopes to continue in future seasons.
“Once you’re part of the family, you don’t want to leave, and you don’t. When you’re performing you feel this spark, and we want other people to feel it, too,” said Williams. “Every night it’s just so much fun, and you don’t want to miss it.”
Horn in the West states that the production “brings to life” the story of frontiersman Daniel Boone and other settlers of the Blue Ridge Mountains as they struggle to preserve their freedom before and during the Revolutionary War. The playwright, Kermit Hunter, was primarily known for historically based dramas and it is stated that he wrote over 40 historic plays. A combination of fictitious and historically-based characters are depicted in the outdoor theater production which is performed in an amphitheater.
For more information, visit horninthewest.com.
