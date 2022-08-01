BOONE — For 70 years the Southern Appalachian Historical Association and Horn in the West have been a staple in the local community providing entertainment, education, and creating fond memories for all who have spent a night under the stars in the Daniel Boone Amphitheater. Located in Boone, Horn in the West has meant many things to many people. For some it served as a first job or their start in acting.
Over the past 70 years, the organization has seen great actors grace the “Horn” stage. Selfless volunteers have dressed in period garb to educate visitors, and countless teenagers have wiped down seats and escorted patrons to their seats. The impact these employees have had on countless guests when they leave our site having just experienced what it truly means to be an American is immeasurable.
“While we are an organization that cherishes our historic roots, we are not one that is stuck in the past. Horn in the West and Hickory Ridge Museum are constantly striving to be on the cutting edge of outdoor drama and public history,” the organization stated.
To celebrate the 70th anniversary, Horn in the West hosted an alumni reunion. The number in attendance was well more than 100 and the alumni’s experiences ranged from multiple decades. Regardless of whether alumni were employed in the same year or years, there was a camaraderie that was evident amongst all attendees. Stories were shared, food was consumed, and a reminiscent time was had by all.
“Horn in the West is truly proud of the Hickory Ridge Homestead Living History Museum,” the organization stated.
During the pandemic when the production on stage had to be postponed, the museum continued to educate patrons in an open-air and safe environment.
The museum has added several historical artifacts and made numerous restorations to the cabins to be able to continue telling of the nation’s history. In fact, the museum has grown so much that it now has a separate event schedule that continues after the lights at Horn in the West go down for the season, including King’s Mountain Day on Oct. 8.
As Horn in the West continues the 70th year looking back on fond memories, they will continue looking forward to the future. Please help keep the Horn legacy alive for future generations by becoming a SAHA member or attending one of the performances.
Closing night is Aug. 13 and local residents are honored every Wednesday with $12 tickets.
“Thank you for letting Horn in the West be a part of this community for 70 years, they adamantly look forward to 70 more,” the organization stated.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.