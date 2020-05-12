Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.