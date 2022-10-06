hispanic heritage month

Hispanic Heritage Month was recognized at the Sept. 26 Boone Town Council Meeting.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Town of Boone recognized Hispanic Heritage Month at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.

The proclamation states Boone will join the United States government in observing Hispanic Heritage Month by “celebrating culture, heritage, and countless contributions” of the hispanic and latino population.

