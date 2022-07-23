SUGAR GROVE – The High Country Rodeo Association raised funds for future events on July 16 and 17 during an event that featured mutton busting, vendors, dancing and live music.
This past weekend more than $80,000 was donated to High Country Rodeo Association at the High Country Round Up Fundraiser. The Fundraiser took place at Fire Rock Station in Sugar Grove.
Local community members came together to raise the funds for the Rodeo Association to help bring a potential Rodeo to Watauga County in 2023. Kate Payne, executive director and founder of the Watauga County High Country Rodeo Association, received an anonymous donation on the second day of fundraising in a gift box. Overjoyed, Payne began to cry in front of the crowd.
Payne is a lifelong equestrian with a passion for bringing rodeo to children. “It doesn’t matter if you wear cowboy boots or high heels. We want people to get together and be a family,” Payne said.
The $80,000 raised will go toward building an arena in the area.
“A lot of us have to travel off of the mountain for hours to be able to put our kids on a horse for 18 seconds,” Payne said.
Members of the board of the High County Rodeo Association share Paynes passion, and want to see western lifestyles live on in the High Country.
Payne’s son was one of the children mutton bustin’ at the event. Mutton bustin’ is an activity where young children ride small farm animals. Children at the event volunteered to ride sheep. They were assisted on to the sheep by Andrew Ellis, president of High Country Rodeo Association and supplier of livestock. Ellis has been in the rodeo game since he was 15 years old.
This was the inaugural fundraiser of the High Country Rodeo Association. The association plans on many more, especially after the success of this one.
For more information on the High Country Rodeo Association visit their Facebook page.
