BOONE — Hickory Ridge Living History Museum is offering a “High Country Rendezvous” on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is a commemoration of the days when mountain men gathered to exchange and replenish supplies needed to survive the harsh winter months.
Steve Ricker, Director of Interpretation for the Overmountain Victory Trail, will be demonstrating the skills of the blacksmithing trade. Inspired by his personal ancestry, Ricker is committed to preserving the old ways. “My passion lies in the ability to teach and share my knowledge and skills with people from all walks of life, be it Native American or Frontier skills, highlighting the importance of good craftsmanship.” To do so, he utilizes the techniques and materials used by early frontiersmen and Native cultures, including weaponry and hide tanning for clothing and moccasins.
The event will feature a variety of different historical trades and living history demonstration ranging from story telling and salt making, to blacksmithing and fiber spinning.
Admission for High Country Rendezvous is $10 for adults and $7 for children, ages 5-12. Hickory Ridge Living History Museum is located at 591 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, NC. Under NC Phase 2.5 guidelines, all visitors will be required to wear masks and groups will be rotated in and out of the museum’s historic cabins to accommodate social distancing requirements.
