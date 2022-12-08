HIGH COUNTRY – All over the High Country, Santa Claus can be found spreading holiday joy.
Here are some of the places to find local Santa’s for any occasion.
Boone Town Mall
The mall is a classic way to find a local Santa to pose with and take photos, but the Mall Santa is not as it has always been. Visiting Santa at the mall has become more efficient, with less lines due to no longer having a professional photographer. Parents and family members are now able to take the photo on their own devices, while the children are able to have a more personalized experience with Santa.
Local Santa, Chris Watson, is Boone’s Mall Santa this year. Although it is his first year on the job, Watson is excited to take on the role. Watson is an active member in local theater and he preps by keeping his suit in mint condition. To keep the holiday magic alive, Watson makes sure to create a valuable experience with each child through meaningful conversation.
“I focus on them and try to have a genuine conversation. Try to ask them what they want, but help them understand that I will see about what the elves can do in the workshop but no promises,” Watson said. “I think the best way to keep the magic is to show them a friendly face, and give them a friendly conversation, so that they can walk away from the experience thinking ‘Wow, he’s a real guy who will talk with me, and not so much a cold character.’ I think it’s a little different from the experience that I had as a child. I remember waiting in line to see Santa Claus and there were people directing the line and people telling you to stay off of the decorations. Now, it seems to be a much more laid back experience. In fact, I haven’t really had a line.”
Visiting Santa at the mall is completely free, with no appointment needed.
Boone Town Mall Santa is available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Dec. 24 until 6 p.m.
Mast General Store
The Mast General Store is a holiday favorite for locals and tourists alike. All the locations of the High Country Mast General Store locations have an allotted schedule for Santa to come and spend time with shoppers and children amidst holiday decor. Santa will be available to hear out Christmas wishes and visit. The schedule for Santa at the original Mast Store in Valle Crucis is Dec. 3 from noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 9, 3 to 6 p.m., and Dec. 16, 3 to 6 p.m.
The schedule for Santa Mast Store Annex in Valle Crucis is Dec. 4 from noon to 3 p.m. and Dec. 11 from noon to 3 p.m.
The schedule for the Boone location is Dec. 2, 5 to 8 p.m., Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m., and Dec. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Blowing Rock
On Saturdays and Sundays at The Blowing Rock Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available to see in the annex building behind glass. Although you cannot sit on their laps, feel free to visit with the holiday couple and take pictures through the glass from 12:30 to 3 p.m. until Dec. 18. Children under 12 years of age get to visit for free with the company of one adult.
Holiday Stroll
The Holiday Stroll in Blowing Rock is an annual event with winter activities, open late shops, and performances by the Carolina Snowbelles. Santa will be in attendance for event as well, alongside some of the elves from the North Pole. Children can get their photos taken with Santa afterward and have their face painted for free by the elves. Fresh tamales and hot cocoa will be for sale close by. The Santa portion of the event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m.
Boone Holiday Parade
The Boone Holiday Parade is an annual tradition, where King Street most festive line the streets as floats drift down the road. Among the festive floats is Kris Kringle, who waves to all he passes by. Candy is thrown to parade goers from floats, and a steady stream of Christmas music is heard throughout the event.
“Catch the yuletide spirit with the annual Town of Boone Holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Bring the whole family and find a spot along King Street, as floats, cars, marchers, and performers will travel through downtown Boone decked out in their festive best. Hang around until the end to catch a glimpse of the man in red himself — Santa Claus! After the parade, be sure to stop by the Jones House for free hot chocolate and holiday treats,” Brandon Farthing, from the cultural resources department said.
Beech Christmas Parade
Last, but not least, the Beech Mountain Christmas Parade is a grand event for all to enjoy. This year will be the third event, where Santa will be on a float to wave as he passes. The event is Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. After the parade, there will be a special event at the town hall filled with crafts, snacks and photos with St. Nick. The precession will follow Beech Mountain Parkway from the Beech Ski Resort to the White Wolf Lodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.