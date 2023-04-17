HIGH COUNTRY — The NC Legislature declared 2023 the “North Carolina Year of the Trail.” The year of the trail inspired this Farmers Market Network Trail. We are using this year as an opportunity to promote all farmers markets in the western part of the state, and to strengthen our local communities and economies.
To celebrate, the High Country Farmers Market Network has created a passport that highlights the farmers markets in our network. We’d love for you to celebrate with us! You can pick up a passport at any of the eight participating markets’ manager’s booths.
Participating markets include: Alleghany Farmers Market, Ashe County Farmers Market, Downtown Hickory Farmers Market, Watauga County Farmers Market, Johnson County Farmers Market, Lansing Farmers Market, King Street Farmers Market, and Boone’s Winter Farmers Market.
Get your passport stamped at the manager’s booths as you make your way to the different farmers markets. Visit five of the eight designated markets in 2023 to receive a free tote bag from Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture!
To receive your tote bag, bring your completed passport to the King Street Market (starting on Tuesdays in May) or mail your passport to 969 W King St, Boone, NC 28607.
The High Country Farmers Market Network was founded in 2022. Our goal is to bring farmers market managers around western North Carolina together to form connections and community!
Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRIWA, please visit www.brwia.org.
