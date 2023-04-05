Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture logo

HIGH COUNTRY — The NC Legislature declared 2023 the “North Carolina Year of the Trail.” The year of the trail inspired this Farmers Market Network Trail. We are using this year as an opportunity to promote all farmers markets in the western part of the state, and to strengthen our local communities and economies.

To celebrate, the High Country Farmers Market Network has created a passport that highlights the farmers markets in our network. We’d love for you to celebrate with us! You can pick up a passport at any of the eight participating markets’ manager’s booths.

