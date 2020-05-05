Tandem to veteran horror writer Bentley Little’s new novel, “The Bank,” consider what Little has had to say about High Country best-selling writer Scott Nicholson: “Scott Nicholson is a terrific writer. Like Stephen King, he has an eye and ear for the rhythms of rural America, and like King he knows how to summon serious scares. My advice? Buy everything he writes. This guy’s the real deal.”
Nicholson has written more than 30 novels and dozens of short stories, and now his first novel is being republished in royal form by Cemetery Dance Publications.
“The Red Church,” first published in 2002, joins CDP’s Graveyard Editions, as the fifth installment of a series that includes Paul Tremblay’s “A Head Full of Ghosts” and Bentley Little’s “The Handyman,” among others.
Because the novels in this series are high-production volumes and limited to 500 signed and numbered copies at CDP (cemeterydance.com), they sell out quickly and are not republished.
Nicholson’s works defy pigeon-holing genres, but “The Red Church” is among the best of his horror-thrillers, and summed up aptly in a quote from the new preacher at the center of the story: “Sacrifice is the currency of God.”
