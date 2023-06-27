BOONE— On July 1st and 2nd Hickory Ridge History Museum will be holding special events and historical demonstrations in honor of Independence Day.
A variety of Revolutionary War themed events will place the visitor in the time of our patriot ancestors who put their lives on the line in the fight for Independence. During both days there will be living history demonstrations; a Continental Army encampment; depictions of women's life in the Continental Army; and colonial open heart cooking demonstrations. Of particular interest is the 2 p.m. reading, on July 1, of the Declaration of Independence, with toasts by audience members, and volleys by reenactors firing muzzle loading rifles. It's an experience that takes the visitor back to the events of 1776. The museum is located at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone, NC. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 5-12.
