The Hunger and Health Coalition’s Fall Blast, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 10-11, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24. The clay shooting competition was postponed after Hurricane Delta slammed into the Gulf Coast, causing heavy rains to fall over the High Country.
The registration fee for the event, which will be held on the grounds of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club, is $300 for a team of four, or $75 a person. The event will feature breakfast, lunch, a wine reception after the shooting competition and prizes for the top teams, including a membership to the Chetola Sporting Reserve. Firearms and ammo will be provided by the Chetola Sporting Club. All proceeds go to benefit the Hunger and Health Coalition of Boone, with funds going to purchase food for local citizens in need.
For more information about this event visit https://www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com/events.
Those interested in participating in the shooting competition can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hhc-fall-blast-oct-24-tickets-119303013525 or, call (828) 262-1628.
