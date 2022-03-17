Heritage Hall Theatre will host a performance by Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road on Saturday, March 19, at 7 p.m.
Rapidly rising on the bluegrass scene, Billboard-charting artists Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road perform internationally and stateside winning both industry awards and the hearts of fans who turn out to see them at some of the industry’s most iconic venues.
Named Momentum Band of the Year by IBMA in 2019, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing bands in the industry. Their latest release “Roots” debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Bluegrass Album Charts, joining their three previous albums for a total of 12 weeks in the Top 10.
Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson, Liam Purcell leads Cane Mill Road as they rock the traditional bluegrass standards they were raised on, yet boldly write original music with roots in the fertile grounds of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana.
Their powerful arrangements and dynamic stage presence have landed them main stage slots at legendary festivals across the country.
You’ve seen Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road on national TV with PBS appearances on David Holt’s State of Music and Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour. Other performance highlights include Merlefest, Grey Fox, The Berklee Performance Center, and Wide Open Bluegrass.
For more information visit www.heritagehalltheatre.org or call (423) 727-7444.
