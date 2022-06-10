MOUNTAIN CITY — Heritage Hall Theatre in Mountain City presents two upcoming shows.

On Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. Nick Chandler & Delivered will play at the venue. Tickets at $15 if bought in advance and $18 dollars at the door. Youth tickers at $10.

On Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. The King Bees will play at the venue. Tickets at $10 if bought in advance and $12 at the door. Youth tickers at $5. This event was sponsored by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home and GSC Security & Electronics

For more information and tickets, visit www.heritagehalltheatre.org or call the box office at (423) 727-7444 Wednesday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

