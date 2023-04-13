WATAUGA — Hemlock trees in Western North Carolina are an important and irreplaceable component of the forest ecosystem. These trees have been suffering for more than two decades from the hemlock woolly adelgid.
Native to Japan, hemlock woolly adelgid has been a major forest health concern in North Carolina since the late 1990s when the invasive insect first spread into the state. Now the insect exists in every county in North Carolina that has hemlocks, with infested trees losing needles, branches, and often dying within a few years.
However, there is good news for landowners who would like to chemically protect their hemlocks from HWA. In the past, chemical treatment has been expensive and usually done by professionals, but new methods are now available that can be done inexpensively by landowners themselves. To educate and update landowners, land managers, and tree care professionals about the most current options available to treat hemlocks for HWA, the Hemlock Restoration Initiative (HRI) is hosting a training on April 26 at Gill State Forest near Crossnore, NC.
“Our job to save hemlocks is far from complete,” said Margot Wallston, HRI director. “A large part of our work now is educating individuals who aren’t aware of how simple it can be to protect a tree from hemlock woolly adelgid.”
The workshop will consist of in-the-field practice and pre-recorded video segments to give participants the tools to make informed decisions about managing their hemlocks. The videos will provide background and context for the field portion of the training, emphasizing the ecological importance of hemlocks and their value in urban and community forests, the biology of HWA and other hemlock pests, and integrated pest management strategies. Participants will use the trees present at the workshop site to learn and practice a variety of methods to chemically treat hemlocks available to all landowners in North Carolina. With hands-on practice and additional discussion, HRI staff will cover the details of chemical treatment, including how to identify hemlock trees; assess tree health and infestation severity; select, mix, and safely apply products; as well as when to seek help from a tree care professional.
For more details and to register, visit savehemlocksnc.org/gill-workshop or call (828) 252-4783. Registration is $10. Please register early. Space is limited. NC pesticide applicator credits and ISA member CEUs are available. Call the HRI office at the number above or email info@savehemlocksnc.org with questions.
This workshop is presented by the Hemlock Restoration Initiative, which is sponsored by the NC Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services and the USDA Forest Service and managed by WNC Communities, an organization focused on supporting community development and agriculture initiatives across western North Carolina. For more information, visit savehemlocksnc.org.
