In response to the series of ice storms which struck Texas earlier this month, local humanitarian organization Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse has recently deployed two disaster relief units to Texas, one of which is from the group’s Southwest Mistry Center based in Dallas.
According to a statement released by Samaritan’s Purse, the two tractor-trailer units will bring with them a load of generators, chainsaws and relief supplies to storm damaged areas and will serve as a base of operations for the organization’s disaster response specialist on the ground.
Teams of volunteers organized by Samaritan’s Purse will assist locals by clearing debris such as tree limbs which were downed due to heavy loads of ice and removing furniture and other personal belongings from water damaged homes.
“Samaritan’s Purse is offering, to those who need to have trees trimmed, actually cutting them and getting them on the ground,” said Elliot Smith, a Samaritan’s Purse program manager in Austin. “For homeowners, we’re clearing out some of the content that has been waterlogged.”
Partnering with local congregations such as Grace Covenant Church situated 10-minutes north of downtown Austin, Elliot estimates that between 40 to 200 volunteers, composed primarily of locals, will come out to support the organization’s cleanup efforts.
“Our primary focus is really to show the love of Christ and to really make sure that those who maybe feel forgotten, or feel that they’re not the primary focus down here, don’t feel that way.,” sailed Elliot. “We want to make sure that they get the attention that they need and that they deserve and doing so with the love of Christ.”
As of now Elliot believes the Samaritan’s purse will remain in the area for 2-3 weeks depending on the needs of the community.
Those interested in learning more about the work of Samaritan’s Purse can visit, www.samaritanspurse.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.