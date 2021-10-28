Medi Home Health and Hospice opens its doors to care for community members in Watauga County year-round, but this Halloween season they also opened their parking lot. On Oct. 22, the health care center hosted a trunk or treat to bring Halloween cheer to families in Boone and beyond through costumes, music and, of course, treats.
This was the first year Medi Home Health and Hospice hosted a trunk or treat, where instead of going door-to-door the kids trick-or-treated from decorated trunks of cars.
For many of the trunk-or-treat attendees, it was their first trick-or-treat experience ever. With the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the younger ghouls and goblins in attendance were celebrating their first Halloween going to events in the community.
Anna Spencer, who works for the health care center, said that it was the first year doing anything special for Halloween with her youngest children. She said they were all excited and glad to be outside and doing something fun with the community.
Kids of all ages joined from nearby neighborhoods, including the Muncy family and their friends. Chase, Zoey and Riley Muncy, along with their friends Keadon Anderson and Jorrian Carroll, said they did not do much for Halloween last year due to the pandemic. This year, they organized a great group costume as the cast of Scooby Doo and were happy to be bringing some Halloween cheer to the community by handing out treats from their decorated trunk.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.