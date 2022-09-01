ELK KNOB — On Aug. 27, the Headwaters Community Festival returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
A cake walk, vendors, BBQ and live performances backed by the scenery of Elk Knob was the experience of those who participated on Saturday. Families packed personal picnics that ranged from side dishes to full blown crockpots. In the past the festival was a potluck, but in order to remain safe, board members decided against it.
Before the BBQ was finished being prepared, the crowd was enamored by the performance, the Advanced Fiddlers. The second performance was presented by Echoes’ Highland Dancers. The Highland Scottish Dancers that preformed won awards during the Highland Games earlier this summer.
During the rest of the festival, there were performances by Pickin’ Thistles, Lowell Cooke and Mary Greene and Cecil Gurganus.
There was free pulled pork, slaw and Daniel Boone Inn chicken tenders for people to enjoy while experiencing the performances.
Vendors ranger from demonstrations on how to make corn husk dolls to a demonstration on mushrooms. Since the festival took place on state park ground, there was nothing for sale.
The Elk Knob Community Heritage Organization collaborated with Elk Knob state park to create the festival.
