Florence Thomas Art School is hosting an animal themed art exhibit open to the public until Mar. 31, in downtown West Jefferson. This exhibit showcases the work of 17 High Country area artists and is in support of the Ashe Humane Society.
Visitors can enter to win a custom pet portrait with the purchase of a $5 raffle ticket. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.florenceartschool.org.
Local artist and instructor Kelly Cameron will be painting the portrait for the winner and all proceeds will benefit the Ashe Humane Society. People are free to visit the exhibit anytime during Florence Thomas Art School’s gallery hours, Wed — Sat. from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.
The Ashe County Humane Society works to promote the welfare of companion animals in the community through programs and strategies aimed at improving responsible pet ownership and reducing the pet population. Dedicated to the welfare of companion animals, Ashe County Humane Society is a non-profit organization that is funded solely by donations and fundraisers and run by volunteers.
For more information about the Ashe County Humane Society, visit www.ashehumanesociety.org/ or call (336) 846-3827. To learn more about the Florence Thomas Art School visit www.florenceartschool.org/ or call (336) 982-4297.
