Habitat for Humanity Applicant Flyer
Photo illustration courtesy of Habitat for Humanity

WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Habitat for Humanity is currently on the search for qualified applicants for the next home to be built.

For many years, Habitat for Humanity has been building homes for qualified families in Ashe County. Depending on family size, households receiving up to $50,000 may qualify for and purchase a Habitat home with an affordable mortgage.

