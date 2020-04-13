As attractive as it might be in this time of communal health crises and social distancing to escape solo for even weeks or months into a 1,175-mile hike across North Carolina, for many of us that’s just not feasible. But taken in smaller steps … well, that could be the day-hike balm many of us mentally need today.
“Great Day Hikes on North Carolina’s Mountains-To-Sea Trail” (UNC Press), edited by Jim Grode, offers such salvation. Recently published (March 23), this official work from the Friends of the Mountains-To-Sea Trail” — Grode is the group’s trail resource manager — is the first of its kind to guide day hikes abroad the trail that crosses North Carolina. From Clingmans Dome in Great Smoky Mountain National Park to Jockey’s Ridge State Park on the Outer Banks, the MST is positioned as a great walk across the state.
An obvious labor of love, that walk is meticulously organized and user friendly — whether those friends are new to outdoor treks or seasoned hikers. Offering 40 hikes that are grouped and move through the three geographical regions of the state, each detailed journey is a self-contained adventure including a hike summary with notes such as degree of difficulty and trail type, hike overview, driving directions, hike directions, and full-color maps and photos.
Because this book is from UNC Press, quality in reproduction, format and price ($24 print) are of the typically highest production — a sturdy guide even in paperback that will last the most rigorous backpack jostling.
But because the work is from Friends of the MST, the information, tips, advice and guide it offers are firsthand and available only from those who have not only trekked its trails, but helped build those trails over decades.
Unique from trails such as the Appalachian Trail or the Pacific Crest Trail, the MST does not pretend to be a pure wilderness trek. Instead, as Grode points out, the MST “aims to trace the diversity that is North Carolina: from ancient mountains to small Piedmont farms, coastal swamps to colonial towns” on trails that can be indeed wild, but also as a state-designated footpath with about 40 percent of the route on finished areas.
Whether you’re searching for that day hike from the High Country — an excellent primer on Cone Manor Carriage Trails, from Shulls Mill Road to Flat Top Manor is a good start — or somewhere further along the trail, “Great Day Hikes” offers a bit of outdoor’s diversion during a time when we desperately need it.
