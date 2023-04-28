LENOIR — Colorful gravity-powered cars designed and built by middle and high school students from across North Carolina are entered to compete in the 10th year of the North Carolina Gravity Games, to be held in downtown Lenoir on Saturday, April 29.
Presented by Google and sponsored by Appalachian State University and the NC Science Festival, the Gravity Games is a real-world experience in which students from across the state use STEM lessons (science, technology, engineering and math) to build and race their own gravity-powered cars in Lenoir, home to Google’s data center.
Teams from Caldwell, Wilkes, Burke, Iredell, Lincoln, Orange, Wake, Chatham, Macon, Robeson, Duplin, Onslow and Vance counties will participate in the event, which takes place from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Back for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gravity Games are the signature event of the North Carolina Science Festival, a multi-day celebration highlighting the educational, cultural and financial impact of science across the state.
The top teams in each division receive prizes from Google. The event also includes educational exhibits and demonstrations, including several staffed by App State faculty, staff and students.
Team Sunergy, App State’s solar vehicle team, will display its solar-powered race car named ROSE (Racing on Solar Energy). ROSE finished first in the 2021 American Solar Challenge and second in the 2022 and 2019 editions of the cross-country road race.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.