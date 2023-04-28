LENOIR — Colorful gravity-powered cars designed and built by middle and high school students from across North Carolina are entered to compete in the 10th year of the North Carolina Gravity Games, to be held in downtown Lenoir on Saturday, April 29.

Presented by Google and sponsored by Appalachian State University and the NC Science Festival, the Gravity Games is a real-world experience in which students from across the state use STEM lessons (science, technology, engineering and math) to build and race their own gravity-powered cars in Lenoir, home to Google’s data center.

