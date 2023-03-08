LMC and CFWNC logos
Graphics submitted

BANNER ELK ─ The Lees-McRae New Opportunity School for Women (NOSW) recently received a Human Services grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) that will provide financial support for the Summer 2023 program’s operating budget. CFWNC is a nonprofit organization that inspires philanthropy and mobilizes resources to support initiatives that will improve the lives of North Carolinians in this region of the state.

NOSW at Lees-McRae is one such organization. With a mission of improving the educational, financial, and personal circumstances of low-income women from the Southern Appalachian region, the New Opportunity School is aligned in values with CFWNC.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.