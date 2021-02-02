The area’s recent weather has transformed Grandfather Mountain into a winter wonderland. There, the attraction’s resident animals are thoroughly enjoying the snow, including one of the resident river otters who has her own thoughts on Groundhog Day.
For recent videos of the Grandfather Mountain animals enjoying the snowy weather, visit the park’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/GrandfatherMountain.
Due to COVID-19, tickets must now be purchased online. To see the animals and more at Grandfather Mountain, book your visit at www.grandfather.com. For information regarding recent changes to the park visit grandfather.com/covid-19-update/ or call (800) 468-7325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.