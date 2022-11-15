Millie Delivering Christmas Tree_

Millie Delivering Christmas Tree Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. In addition to seeing Grandfather’s mascot, Millie the Bear, escort this year’s tree through the Entrance Gate and up the park road to the Wilson Center, visitors can also take part in snowflake-themed crafts while enjoying hot chocolate and candy canes. 

 Photo courtesy by Stewardship Foundation

LINVILLE – Holiday events begin at Grandfather Mountain with the hourlong holiday event.

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is hosting a festive celebration on Friday, Nov. 18 as the Christmas tree that will be on display at the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery this holiday season is officially delivered.

