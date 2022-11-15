Millie Delivering Christmas Tree Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. In addition to seeing Grandfather’s mascot, Millie the Bear, escort this year’s tree through the Entrance Gate and up the park road to the Wilson Center, visitors can also take part in snowflake-themed crafts while enjoying hot chocolate and candy canes.
LINVILLE – Holiday events begin at Grandfather Mountain with the hourlong holiday event.
Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is hosting a festive celebration on Friday, Nov. 18 as the Christmas tree that will be on display at the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery this holiday season is officially delivered.
The hourlong event begins at 10:45 a.m. and is included with park admission. The tree is from Mountain Top Fraser Fir farm in Newland, N.C. Owner Larry Smith has previously supplied trees to the White House, North Carolina State Capitol and other prominent government buildings and residences.
In addition to seeing Grandfather’s mascot, Millie the Bear, escort this year’s tree through the Entrance Gate and up the park road to the Wilson Center, visitors can also take part in snowflake-themed crafts while enjoying hot chocolate and candy canes.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to join us as we get into the holiday spirit on the mountain,” said Lesley Platek, vice president of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “A lot of thought goes into making this season a special one here at Grandfather, and we’re excited to kick it off with these festivities.”
The full schedule for the celebration is below.
10:45 a.m. | Millie the Bear escorts the Christmas tree through the Grandfather Mountain Entrance Gate. Guests are welcome to park at an overlook or parking lot along the park road to wave to Millie as she and the tree make their way up to the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery!
11 a.m. | Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane Bar and Snowflake Craft Table open at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.
11:05 a.m. | Millie and the Christmas tree arrive at the Wilson Center. (Guests are also invited to help welcome Millie and the tree at this location!)
11:10 a.m. | Tree is carried into the Wilson Center.
11:10 – 11:45 a.m. | Millie is available to “meet and greet” guests!
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.
