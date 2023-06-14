Animal birthday party.jpg

Grandfather Mountain’s Animal Birthday Party culminates in the Animal Enrichment Parade, during which habitat animals receive special birthday enrichments.

 Photo courtesy Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation | Monty Combs

LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is celebrating another trip around the sun for its resident animals on Wednesday, June 14 – and you’re invited! Included with admission, the annual Animal Birthday Party will feature a variety of engaging games, contests, crafts and surprises.

The park’s habitat staff is preparing a celebratory afternoon with programs for guests of all ages to celebrate its furry and feathered inhabitants. Millie the Bear, the mountain’s mascot, will also make special appearances throughout the day.

