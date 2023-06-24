GFM at Sunset

Grandfather Mountain is offering six Grandfather by Night events in the park this summer. This unique offering lets guests experience the park after hours with education staff as their guides.

 Photo courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation | Leslie Restivo

LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature preserve operated by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is once again offering its series of nighttime outings on the mountain this summer through its popular educational program, Grandfather by Night.

This unique opportunity allows guests to experience Grandfather Mountain after hours with education staff as their guides. Under the night sky, visitors will discover some of the park’s unique flora and crepuscular (active during twilight) fauna that call Grandfather home while stopping at its most significant destinations.

  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.